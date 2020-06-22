VICTON announce their very own online live concert, 'Mayday'

VICTON will be holding their very own, live online "Ontact" concert, 'Mayday'!

According to Play M Entertainment, VICTON's upcoming online live concert 'Mayday' will take place on July 12 at 5 PM KST via the group's official 'V Live+' channel. The boys will be putting on a medley of special stages for fans, and ticket pre-orders begin this June 29. Specific information is available via VICTON's official fan cafe, SNS platforms, etc.

Meanwhile, VICTON most recently made a comeback with their 2nd single album 'Mayday'.

