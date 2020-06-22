4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

VICTON announce their very own online live concert, 'Mayday'

AKP STAFF

VICTON will be holding their very own, live online "Ontact" concert, 'Mayday'!

According to Play M Entertainment, VICTON's upcoming online live concert 'Mayday' will take place on July 12 at 5 PM KST via the group's official 'V Live+' channel. The boys will be putting on a medley of special stages for fans, and ticket pre-orders begin this June 29. Specific information is available via VICTON's official fan cafe, SNS platforms, etc. 

Meanwhile, VICTON most recently made a comeback with their 2nd single album 'Mayday'. 

  1. VICTON
0 351 Share 80% Upvoted
ASTRO, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, GOT7, (Soojung) Ryu Soo Jung, Moon Byul, MONSTA X, NCT, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NU
The Top 25 best-selling albums in May
3 hours ago   9   5,887

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND