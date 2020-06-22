2

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyun to attend first divorce mediation next month

AKP STAFF

According to media outlet reports on June 22, actress Goo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyun will be undergoing their first divorce mediation officiated by the Seoul family court, next month on July 15. 

Back on June 19, the Seoul family court ordered a court-officiated mediation regarding Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce file. As reported last year, actor Ahn Jae Hyun filed for divorce against Goo Hye Sun back on September 9 of 2019. 

If both sides work out a settlement through a court-officiated mediation, the divorce will be carried out without a formal lawsuit. 

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Goo Hye Sun
1 1,071 Share 100% Upvoted

-1

SoNastySuckDik-1,392 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share
ASTRO, BTS, CRAVITY, DAY6, Baekhyun, GOT7, (Soojung) Ryu Soo Jung, Moon Byul, MONSTA X, NCT, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NU
The Top 25 best-selling albums in May
3 hours ago   9   5,860

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND