Goo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyun to attend first divorce mediation next month

According to media outlet reports on June 22, actress Goo Hye Sun and actor Ahn Jae Hyun will be undergoing their first divorce mediation officiated by the Seoul family court, next month on July 15.

Back on June 19, the Seoul family court ordered a court-officiated mediation regarding Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce file. As reported last year, actor Ahn Jae Hyun filed for divorce against Goo Hye Sun back on September 9 of 2019.

If both sides work out a settlement through a court-officiated mediation, the divorce will be carried out without a formal lawsuit.

