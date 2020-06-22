EXO-SC turn on the TV in first teaser image for their 1st full album, '1 Billion Views'

EXO's official hip-hop duo EXO-SC has released a simple and impactful teaser image for their upcoming 1st full album, '1 Billion Views'!

The duo's anticipated return with their 1st full album '1 Billion Views' is set for this coming July 13, approximately a year after their debut in July of last year. The album contains a total of 9 different tracks of various genres.

Pre-orders for EXO-SC's '1 Billion Views' open on June 23 via various online platforms, so make sure to order your copy now!

