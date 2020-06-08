15

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE's Jihyo and Mina talk about the hardest part of 9 girls sharing one dorm

AKP STAFF

TWICE's Jihyo and Mina were on 'Where Is My Home?'.

The girls were intern designers for the MBC variety show. During the show, Jihyo said, "We've been in the dorms for 6 years. The biggest problem is the bathroom. We have 3, but it's not enough for 9 people to use."

While looking for houses, Jihyo said, "My father works in design, so he never misses an episode of 'Where Is My Home?'. The most important thing when looking for homes is the bathroom. The bathroom has to be clean.Mina said, "I love being at home, so the sunlight is important. I want to enjoy the sunlight from inside the house."

Did you watch the episode?

0

It must be super hard. In my family we are three sisters and my parents had to built an extra bathroom because 1 is not enough for 3 girls.

It must be super hard. In my family we are three sisters and my parents had to built an extra bathroom because 1 is not enough for 3 girls.
https://gogetfunding.com/lets-get-educated-2/


