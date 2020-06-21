Super Junior's Shindong explains why his past wedding engagement fell through

Super Junior's Shindong revealed why his engagement fell through with his ex-girlfriend.

After he and Choi Yeo Jin selected each other as potential 'marriage partners' on JTBC's 'Traveling Market', the topic of Shindong's past relationships resurfaced. Regarding this issue, Shindong recently explained in different programs, including JTBC's 'Good Luck', that he to clarify the misunderstanding that he is currently married.

"People think that I'm a married man. Some even think that I have a child," said Shindong. "I did have a girlfriend, thinking we were going to be married, but it didn't work out in the end."

He continued, "Somewhat willingly and unwillingly, I publicized my relationships twice. Back then, I announced that our families were going to do a Sangkyunrae (formal meeting between the two households before marriage), but our respective parents merely exchanged light greetings. I was young, so I didn't fully realized what the word Sangkyunrae meant."

Eventually, Shindong revealed that the reason why they broke up was because of this public announcement. "I spoke of [Sangkyunrae] on television, and they felt uncomfortable ('burdened') by it, so we eventually broke up."

Back in 2014, Shindong announced the break-up with his girlfriend after publicizing his engagement on SBS's 'Strong Heart'. In 2015, he publicized a different relationship with model Kang Shinae, but broke up after four months.