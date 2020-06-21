Kyung Li's mother reacts to her daughter's no makeup face during video call

Kyung Li spoke to her mother through a video call on 'ON & OFF'.

On the latest episode of the tvN variety program, the former Nine Muses member showed off her true appearances before and after her makeup. As she started her day at home, she washed up and flaunted her flawless bare face in front of the camera.

When her mother saw Kyung Li's face, however, her ruthlessly hilarious reaction brought everyone to laughter in the studio. Upon asking her mother, "Do you think that I can go on the program with my face like this?", she answered, "Why don't you smear something on [your face]?"



The mother's unexpected reaction also made Kyung Li laugh, who continued to show off her real side off-camera.

Are you enjoying this new variety program?