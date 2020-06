Sunmi is vying to create this year's summer anthem with her gorgeous and dreamy teaser photos for "pporappippam".

The latest teaser images show of Sunmi's healthy and toned figure as she lives it up on the beach in grainy, vintage-inspired photos. Fans are obsessed with this new aesthetic and many are counting down the days till Sunmi makes her return to the stage with her talent.

Stay tuned for Sunmi's upcoming release on June 29 at 6 PM KST.