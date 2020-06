Sunmi has unveiled a new stack of teaser images for her comeback.

Following the last batch of summery teasers, this new set features Sunmi chilling with her friends, indoors and outdoors. With the catch phrase "(Do you want to) pporappippam and chill?", these teaser signal another cool vibe from the solo singer's concept!

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Sunmi's comeback song "pporappippam"!