Hwa Sa has revealed the tracklist for her first solo mini album.

On June 22 KST, the MAMAMOO member unveiled the tracklist for 'María', her first-ever mini album as a solo. According to the list, the title song "Maria" is accompanied with other tracks such as "Kidding" featuring ZICO, "I'm Bad Too" featuring DPR Live, and her previously released single "Twit".

Are you excited for Hwa Sa's solo comeback? Check out the rest of the song titles below!