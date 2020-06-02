30

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Song Ji Hyo states she's happy at the age of 40, has no intention to get married

Popular actress and 'Running Man' cast member Song Ji Hyo expressed her contentment with her current state of life and talked about her thoughts on marriage. 

On June 2nd, she participated in an interview in order to promote her upcoming movie 'Intruder'. While discussing her upcoming 40th birthday, Song Ji Hyo stated: "I don't have any sense of how old I am. I think the only thing that is difficult as I get older is that I become less physically fit. But I'm happy because I feel like there are so many more things I can do at this age. After ending my 30s, I'm curious to see how my future plays out. I was able to do things I couldn't do before, and I'm attempting things I've never thought of. Honestly, I like the present better." 

In regards to marriage, she honestly stated: "I'm living very happily right now. If I find someone who is great enough that I want to change the way I live, I'm not sure what will happen. But right now, I'm very happy."

'Intruder' will be released in Korean box offices on June 4. 

jhopes-shadow4,564 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

she looks so young! She doesn't even look like she hit her 30's yet.

9AF1,486 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

If she meets the right guy, she won't have to change the way she lives. ^^

