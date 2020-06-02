11

Fans angered after Jaemin is removed from NCT Dream's online 'kino' album cover

Fans are angered after seeing that Jaemin was excluded from the 'Kino' album cover of NCT Dream's most recent album 'RELOAD'

NORMAL ALBUM ON THE LEFT, KINO VERSION ON THE RIGHT

'Kino' albums are e-copies of the albums that allow listeners to listen to the music while scrolling through photo cards and other various digital additions added. A popular community post noted that Jaemin was excluded from the artwork in the Kino version, leading to outrage from fans. Comments include:

"How can a mistake like this be made?"

"This is really too much."

"SM how much longer are you going to act like this?"

"This is a mistake that shouldn't have been made."

"They're crazy."

"I would feel so angry if I was the member whose picture was missing."

What do you think of this situation? 

nowaynoway714 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Like...Did they just forget a whole member?

Astres_Dare1,860 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

...what would editor do, if they had to do all NCT members cover (all units) XD Hope they will fix it soon.

