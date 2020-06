Cosmic Girls want to say hello from their gorgeous, lush green 'Neverland' in their latest group comeback photo!

Cosmic Girls's upcoming new mini album 'Neverland' is set for release on June 9 at 6 PM KST, containing a total of 6 tracks including the group's title track "Butterfly". Fans can look forward to an upgraded sound, performance, as well as glowing visuals from Cosmic Girls when they return, next week!