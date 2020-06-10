MC GREE expresses sadness regarding malicious comments directed towards his mother

Rapper MC GREE expressed sadness over malicious comments directed towards his mother.

The son of famous entertainer Kim Gu Ra recently took to social media on June 10th to speak up regarding this matter. The post reads as follows:

"There was a picture of my precious mom that I uploaded not long ago. I uploaded it without thinking much, but it made its way to headlines and spread on SNS. My heart hurts so much because there are so many comments attacking my mom. While being on TV and doing music for 14 years, I stayed strong throughout all the attacks but this makes me really upset. Although my mom left a huge wound on me and my father through a mistake she made in the past, she is a big reason why I haven't gone astray. My dad agrees with this too. He doesn't feel uncomfortable looking at my mom's photo stuck to the back of my phone either. Even though they are not a couple anymore, my mom and dad are supporting each other in their hearts. My dad didn't give me a picture of him so I couldn't add it. I wrote this without any help so thank you for reading this messy post (I love you, mom and dad!)"

Kim Gu Ra divorced his ex-wife of 18 years in 2015 after going through problems in his marriage and mental health while paying off debts she incurred.



