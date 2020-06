Irene and Seulgi are gearing up for their debut as a duet.





SM Entertainment revealed a new image and a MV teaser for "Two Shadows". The tagline for the teaser is, "One Individual. Two Shadows", referring to the two Red Velvet members' exciting debut as a duo. This haunting concept, befitting for the 1st mini-album title 'Monster', already has fans clamoring for more details.

What do you think of the teasers? The official release has been set for July 6 KST.