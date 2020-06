On June 24, Luna posted a photo on her Instagram page that is receiving a lot of attention.

The Instagram caption states, "Thanks for loving the Say So cover music video. I love you."

In the photo, she displayed her sexy charisma with a disruptive red outfit. Her dark tone hair matched well with this powerful sexy look and fans are loving it.

Luna recently released a Korean rendition of Doja Cat's hit song "Say So" which you can check out here.