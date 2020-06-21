Small content creator accuses Maeng, BLACKPINK's makeup artist, of plagiarizing her work

An Instagram make-up artist named Nushafarin has accused YG Entertainment and Maeng of plagiarizing her makeup.

She had uploaded a photo of her own look back in February, and then recently saw the makeup on Jennie's teaser image for "How You Like This", and explained that she tried to work it out with YG Entertainment with no success. She said, "I firstly want to thank those of you who have been so supportive and kind through all of this. This includes BLINK." She also pointed out that while she did not create the flame makeup look, she was more inspired by blades than flames, and that the look was "unique because of the placement, under the eye, only on one eye, with a unique flick in the inner and outer corner". She further pointed out that the "look was not changed at all, it was kept pink and even the shading around the liner was replicated."



You can read her full statement below. Many BLINKs have been supportive of her, and have expressed how disappointed they were that Maeng copied the look on Jennie without reaching out to the original creator first. What do you think?