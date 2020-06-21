25

Posted by jennywill

Small content creator accuses Maeng, BLACKPINK's makeup artist, of plagiarizing her work

An Instagram make-up artist named Nushafarin has accused YG Entertainment and Maeng of plagiarizing her makeup.

She had uploaded a photo of her own look back in February, and then recently saw the makeup on Jennie's teaser image for "How You Like This", and explained that she tried to work it out with YG Entertainment with no success. She said, "I firstly want to thank those of you who have been so supportive and kind through all of this. This includes BLINK." She also pointed out that while she did not create the flame makeup look, she was more inspired by blades than flames, and that the look was "unique because of the placement, under the eye, only on one eye, with a unique flick in the inner and outer corner". She further pointed out that the "look was not changed at all, it was kept pink and even the shading around the liner was replicated."

You can read her full statement below. Many BLINKs have been supportive of her, and have expressed how disappointed they were that Maeng copied the look on Jennie without reaching out to the original creator first. What do you think?

Hi guys, just wanted to make an official post to address what recently happened. I firstly want to thank those of you who have been so supportive and kind through all of this. This includes BLINK. I’m sorry if I have not been able to reply to everyone’s lovely messages, but I want to take this chance to tell you how much I appreciate all the love and support I have been shown. I have not been able to sort the issue myself and have expressed my concerns in this post. To summarise, my work was clearly plagiarised and I wish to hold big companies and MUAs (@yg_ent_official, @iammaeng) accountable for when they mess up. I wanted to clear this up myself but have not had any luck. I would really appreciate if you continued the support you have been showing me! Lots of love ❤️

quark123955,769 pts
45 minutes ago

They definitely look the same.

pink_oracle6,243 pts
15 minutes ago

Both blade like, both in the corners and under the eye, both pink, both on one eye only. Yep, way too similarities to be a coincidence.

