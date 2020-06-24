Kwon Hyun Bin says he could fall in love with comedian Jang Do Yeon?

Kwon Hyun Bin revealed he could fall in love with comedian Jang Do Yeon.



Kwon Hyun Bin featured as a guest on the June 24th episode of Mnet's 'TMI News', and when asked about his ideal type, he expressed, "I look at personality a lot. I'd like a bright, cheery person, and I'd want us to have synergy together. I have the confidence to love her if she was just half like Jang Do Yeon noona."



He further added that he was a huge fan of the comedian, stating, "I watched a lot of Jang Do Yeon videos. I saw the one when she taught Park Na Rae about the TOEIC, I saw the video of her stalling for time because BLACKPINK hadn't arrived yet, and I watched her on 'Comedy Big League'."



