Kim Soo Hyun talks about his onscreen chemistry with 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' co-star Seo Ye Ji

Kim Soo Hyun opened up about his onscreen chemistry with his 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' co-star Seo Ye Ji.



At the June 10th live stream for the tvN drama, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji discussed working with each other. He expressed, "We're normally comfortable around each other, but in front of the camera, she immediately becomes Moon Young. I get goosebumps. I think that gives me energy, and it gives me motivation."



Seo Ye Ji also said, "As he mentioned earlier, it's really comfortable when we're together. When he acts, he's so immersed I can feel his energy. It makes me think that Kim Soo Hyun is the best."



'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' premieres on June 20 at 9 PM KST. Do you plan to watch?

