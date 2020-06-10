15

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE reveal most difficult parts about living together in a dorm

TWICE revealed the most difficult aspects of living together in a dorm.

On the June 10th episode of KBS' 'Hometown Report', TWICE's SanaMomoChaeyoung, and Jungyeon traveled to Yangpyeong County to experience farming. When asked what was hardest about dorm life, Chaeyoung responded, "When we have to shower? Because there aren't that many bathrooms."

Jungyeon added, "When you're tired, you want to wash up quickly. I go in yelling that it's me first today."

In other news, TWICE made a comeback with "More & More" earlier this month.

