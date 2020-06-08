MONSTA X surprise fans with hilarious costume version dance practice for 'Fantasia'

13

MONSTA X has a new dance practice video for fans!

On June 8 KST, the Starship Entertainment boy group unveiled a costume version dance practice video for "Fantasia," a track off of their latest mini album 'Fantasia X.'


In the video, each member goes in age order taking turns randomly picking pieces of paper that will reveal the random costume they will have to wear for the dance - with I.M getting 'British royalty,' Hyungwon getting 'dinosaur,' Jooheon getting 'old-fashioned school uniform,' Shownu getting 'fisherman,' Minhyuk getting 'Sungkyunkwan Confuscian scholar,' and Kihyun getting 'emperor.' Once the roles were revealed, the group quickly got into their costumes and performed the dance for fans.

Meanwhile, 'Fantasia X' was released on May 26.

Check out the dance practice above!

kpophw454147
52 minutes ago

lol cute :)

0

kursedbebe78
1 hour ago

lol!! king kihyun

