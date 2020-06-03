8

Posted by germainej

Director of TWICE's 'More & More' MV denies plagiarism accusations

The director of TWICE's "More & More" music video has denied recent plagiarism accusations.

On June 3, director Kim Young Jo personally spoke up about the reports that he plagiarized the artwork of Davis McCarty for a scene in TWICE's MV for "More & More". He stated, "It's true that I used Davis McCarty's project as a reference. There were multiple references, and Davis McCarty's work was one of them. However, it's not plagiarism."

The director continued, "In the process of production, there was a part that was similar due to environmental conditions. It was impacted by the environment. The filming site was outdoors, and there was a lot of wind so we couldn't film the scene as originally intended. After removing it, it came out in a similar way."

As for why Davis McCarty deleted his post on the alleged plagiarism, Director Kim commented, "I don't know why he took down his post. I'm trying to contact him to find out what he thinks. I'm waiting after sending an e-mail."

As previously reportedJYP Entertainment issued an official statement after American artist Davis McCarty alleged his 'Pulse Portal' art piece was plagiarized for TWICE's MV. 

1

Astres_Dare1,533 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I am courius, how things will be solved.

0

lilianlo13 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

it sounds like a bad excuse to me: "The filming site was outdoors, and there was a lot of wind so we couldn't film the scene as originally intended. After removing it, it came out in a similar way." It's not a light accusation, plagiarism, so the artist is definitely onto something if they have called the director out.

