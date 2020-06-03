Director of TWICE's 'More & More' MV denies plagiarism accusations

The director of TWICE's "More & More" music video has denied recent plagiarism accusations.



On June 3, director Kim Young Jo personally spoke up about the reports that he plagiarized the artwork of Davis McCarty for a scene in TWICE's MV for "More & More". He stated, "It's true that I used Davis McCarty's project as a reference. There were multiple references, and Davis McCarty's work was one of them. However, it's not plagiarism."



The director continued, "In the process of production, there was a part that was similar due to environmental conditions. It was impacted by the environment. The filming site was outdoors, and there was a lot of wind so we couldn't film the scene as originally intended. After removing it, it came out in a similar way."



As for why Davis McCarty deleted his post on the alleged plagiarism, Director Kim commented, "I don't know why he took down his post. I'm trying to contact him to find out what he thinks. I'm waiting after sending an e-mail."



As previously reported, JYP Entertainment issued an official statement after American artist Davis McCarty alleged his 'Pulse Portal' art piece was plagiarized for TWICE's MV.