J.Y. Park gives a tour of the new JYP Entertainment building to the Wonder Girls

The June 29 episode of 'Real Love Story Season 1', depicts the reunion of J.Y. Park and the Wonder Girls.

The Wonder Girls' members had gathered for the first time in three years. They had finished Lim's bridal shower and went to go meet J.Y. Park, the father of Wonder Girls, to give him an invitation in person. After receiving Lim's wedding invitation, J.Y. Park said: "You're the second one (to get married)" showing a fatherly smile at her but at the same time expressing the complex feeling of a father sending off his daughter.

The members of Wonder Girls and J.Y. Park, who haven't met in a while, were immersed in reminiscing about the past - they shared memories and spoke about hidden stories from their past activities. They got to know a new side to each other and spend a time full of surprises and emotions.

Meanwhile, MBC Entertainment published an unreleased clip on Youtube where J.Y. Park gives the Wonder Girls a tour of the new JYP company building.

In the clip, J.Y. Park is kindly bringing the girls into each room and explaining the theme of each room. Each room has its own theme and the theme is based on J.Y. Park's favorite artists.

The Wonder Girls are amazed by the structure and interior design of each room. The members comment on how each room is beautifully designed saying "It's like a music video set", "It's so nice, it's really nice", and "I want to keep visiting here."