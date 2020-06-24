4

JiU takes aim in a thrilling image ahead of Dream Catcher's theme song release for 'Girl Cafe Gun' RPG

Dream Catcher's JiU has revealed a thrilling new teaser image for the group's upcoming collaboration theme song release for mobile RPG 'Girl Cafe Gun'!

The Dream Catcher girls were recently announced as the official endorsement models for the brand new RPG, and they'll be releasing a special theme song titled "R.o.S.E Blue" soon. Fans can look forward to more information on Dream Catcher's "R.o.S.E Blue" single and MV release, as well as unique collaboration content with 'Girl Cafe Gun' throughout the year. 

Meanwhile, Dream Catcher will also be greeting their global fans this coming July 4 at 11:59 PM KST through an online concert, 'Into The Night & Dystopia'. 

