ASTRO excite fans with a colorful credit teaser for surprise digital single, composed by Rocky

D-4 until ASTRO release their surprise digital single, "No Really"!

The boys have just shared a colorful, soothing credit teaser image for their upcoming digital single, revealing that the track was composed by ASTRO member Rocky along with producers OBROS and zomay. The lyrics were written by members Rocky, Jinjin, and Cha Eun Woo.

Fans also know that ASTRO will be performing their new single "Not Really" for the first time ever live during their first ever online concert, '2020 ASTRO Live on WWW.'! The live online concert takes place this June 28 at 3 PM KST, with the digital single being released via various platforms later the same day at 6 PM KST.

Will you be watching ASTRO's first ever online concert?