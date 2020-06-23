4

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

ASTRO excite fans with a colorful credit teaser for surprise digital single, composed by Rocky

AKP STAFF

D-4 until ASTRO release their surprise digital single, "No Really"!

The boys have just shared a colorful, soothing credit teaser image for their upcoming digital single, revealing that the track was composed by ASTRO member Rocky along with producers OBROS and zomay. The lyrics were written by members Rocky, Jinjin, and Cha Eun Woo.

Fans also know that ASTRO will be performing their new single "Not Really" for the first time ever live during their first ever online concert, '2020 ASTRO Live on WWW.'! The live online concert takes place this June 28 at 3 PM KST, with the digital single being released via various platforms later the same day at 6 PM KST. 

Will you be watching ASTRO's first ever online concert?

  1. ASTRO
  2. Rocky
3 466 Share 67% Upvoted

0

thealigirl84,488 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

i can't wait to see what Rocky prepared for us

Share

0

brideofchani601 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

cha eun woo: singing, dancing, writing songs, acting, playing basketball, hosting shows, modeling

antis: is he even good at anything other than being handsome?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

2PM, Taecyeon
2PM's Taecyeon confirmed to be in a relationship
18 hours ago   73   154,043

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND