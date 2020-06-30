7

Posted by germainej

Jennie chooses which BLACKPINK member she'd live as for a day

Jennie chose which BLACKPINK member she'd live as for a day.

On the June 30th episode of BLACKPINK's 'Blue Room Live' streaming on Twitter, fans asked the girl group members, "If you could live as a different member for a day, who would you live as and why?"

Jennie responded, "Jisoo is older than me. I want to try eating three dishes in the morning like her. Today, Jisoo unni ate seolleongtang, kimchi dumplings, and kimchi fried rice." Rose also picked Jisoo, adding, "I wish I could think about Jisoo unni's jokes all day." 

As for Jisoo, she shared, "Rose. Even if I learn to play a musical instrument, I couldn't play like Rose. I want to strum something one day."

Were you surprised by BLACKPINK's answers?    

han0744
23 minutes ago

what about lisa?

taichou_san
35 minutes ago

so they dont ask lisa or allkpop just dont put it on purpose?

