Jennie chooses which BLACKPINK member she'd live as for a day

Jennie chose which BLACKPINK member she'd live as for a day.



On the June 30th episode of BLACKPINK's 'Blue Room Live' streaming on Twitter, fans asked the girl group members, "If you could live as a different member for a day, who would you live as and why?"



Jennie responded, "Jisoo is older than me. I want to try eating three dishes in the morning like her. Today, Jisoo unni ate seolleongtang, kimchi dumplings, and kimchi fried rice." Rose also picked Jisoo, adding, "I wish I could think about Jisoo unni's jokes all day."



As for Jisoo, she shared, "Rose. Even if I learn to play a musical instrument, I couldn't play like Rose. I want to strum something one day."



Were you surprised by BLACKPINK's answers?

