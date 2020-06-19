IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young shows off her classy fashion sense in 'GQ'

IZ*ONE's maknae Jang Won Young wowed readers of 'GQ' magazine with her classy fashion sense, in her July issue preview cuts!

For this pictorial, Jang Won Young pulled off chic fashion styles including a modern office look, trendy outing styles, oversized fits, etc. The idol also introduced 'GQ' readers to IZ*ONE's comeback title track "Secret Story of the Swan", saying, "It's the most powerful song we've done so far. The lyrics compare the love that we receive from our fans to magic."



Check out Jang Won Young's gorgeous pictorial previews below!