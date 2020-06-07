BTS' 'Idol' feat. Nicki Minaj garners over 100 million views on YouTube

BTS has yet another MV with over 100 million views!

The version of "Idol" featuring Nicki Minaj has hit 100 million views at 10:58 AM KST on June 7th. It's the boys' 24th MV with over 100 million views, meaning they've once again beat their own record for being the Korean artist with the most MVs over 100 million.

The song itself is a special digital track that's not in any physical album. The song had ranked at #11 on Billboard's 'Hot 100' as soon as it was released. This version of the MV features Nicki Minaj's rap written in Korean in the MV, and also includes fans from all over the world who participated in the #IDOLCHALLENGE.

Check it out above if you haven't yet. Congratulations to BTS!



