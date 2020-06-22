Moon Ga Young in talks to star opposite Cha Eun Woo in webtoon based drama 'True Beauty'

According to various media outlet reports on June 23, actress Moon Ga Young is in talks to star as the female lead of tvN's new romance drama, 'True Beauty'!

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, the drama remake of 'True Beauty' is a high school romance centered around a second year student, Lim Joo Kyung. Born between an intelligent but average-looking mother and a not-so-intelligent but drop-dead-handsome father, Joo Kyung's siblings ended up with the good genes from both parents, while she herself ended up with all of the bad ones.

Previously, it was reported that ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo was confirmed early on as the male lead of 'True Beauty'. If Moon Ga Young accepts the role as the story's female lead Lim Joo Kyung, she'll be working with Kim Sang Hyup PD of 'Extraordinary You'.

'True Beauty' is expected to air on tvN later this year. Are you looking forward to it?

