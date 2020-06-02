19

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Seo Joon retires his 'Itaewon Class' chestnut hair in new updates

AKP STAFF

Park Seo Joon is saying goodbye to his beloved 'chestnut' hairstyle that grew popular while he was starring in the popular drama 'Itaewon Class'.

View this post on Instagram

#지오지아 #ZIOZIA

A post shared by 박서준 (@bn_sj2013) on

The actor's latest updates are getting attention as his hair is seen slowly growing out, giving him the look of a protagonist in a romantic comedy. Park Seo Joon previously expressed his excitement about changing up his look. Although many loved the former hairstyle, netizens are expressing happiness at the return of the actor's long hair, saying: 


"Your hair grew out a lot!"

"Please grow your hair out and give us a romantic comedy look!"
"So good looking."

Which hairstyle do you like better? 

  1. Park Seo Joon
2 5,069 Share 86% Upvoted

0

dede00742 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

i feel like i am the only one who prefer him with itaewon class hair style

Share

0

yaja-yaha742 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

I totally agree, his hair grew quickly... I mean he did say that he had to manage his hair everyday with that haircut style.
He must be happy that it's grown out, he reminds me of Secretary Kim in the first pic.
I can't wait to see how he changes his hairstyle next :)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TXT
TXT open their eyes in 'Puma' MV teaser
8 hours ago   1   1,580

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND