Park Seo Joon retires his 'Itaewon Class' chestnut hair in new updates

Park Seo Joon is saying goodbye to his beloved 'chestnut' hairstyle that grew popular while he was starring in the popular drama 'Itaewon Class'.

The actor's latest updates are getting attention as his hair is seen slowly growing out, giving him the look of a protagonist in a romantic comedy. Park Seo Joon previously expressed his excitement about changing up his look. Although many loved the former hairstyle, netizens are expressing happiness at the return of the actor's long hair, saying:





"Your hair grew out a lot!"

"Please grow your hair out and give us a romantic comedy look!"

"So good looking."

Which hairstyle do you like better?

