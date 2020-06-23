'Don't Be Jealous' producer gives inside scoop on Lim & Shin Min Chul's wedding photo shoot and Wonder Girls' congratulations

'Don't Be Jealous' producer Heo Hang gave an inside scoop on Lim and her fiance Shin Min Chul's wedding photo shoot and Wonder Girls' congratulations.



The producer for the MBC reality show revealed, "As viewers saw, Lim looked very beautiful in her wedding dress. Shin Min Chul's reaction on the show was genuine. They had already prepared the shoot as part of their wedding plans. It wasn't something they did for the program."



He also said on Shin Min Chul's proposal, "Shin Min Chul told the production staff members he wanted to do a proposal event. The staff moved away from the set, and Lim and Shin Min Chul enjoyed it in private."



On the Wonder Girls' appearance, Heo Hang said, "Lim told us in the past she stayed close with the Wonder Girls members. Sohee is busy as an actress, so she doesn't appear on variety shows often. The other members are also busy with their careers, so it was difficult to get them together. However, Lim suggested it would be nice to see the members again before her marriage."



He continued, "We asked the members, and they said, 'If it's to congratulate Lim on her marriage, we'll do it.'"



'Don't Be Jealous' also revealed previews of the Wonder Girls on the show. Yubin, Sunmi, and Sohee all wish Lim congratulations, and Sunmi and Sohee warn Shin Min Chul not to make Lim cry.



Sunmi and Shin Min Chul are tying the knot this summer after 7 years of dating. Check out the previews below!





