D1CE's Jung Yoo Joon has returned with a perfect, romantic flower boy image for the group's 2nd mini album comeback.

From a special, illustrated version teaser image to his latest set of individual concept photos, Jung Yoo Joon continues the overall theme of flowers in his teasers, gazing into the camera with soft, heart-fluttering eyes.



Stay tuned for more details on D1CE's comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me', set for release on June 17 at 6 PM KST!