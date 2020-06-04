Song Joong Ki reportedly drops out of music film 'Our Seasons' due to schedule changes

According to media outlet reports on June 5, actor Song Joong Ki has decided to drop out of upcoming music film 'Our Seasons', directed by Jung Da Won.

Previously, Song Joong Ki was cast in 'Our Seasons' by the same production company of his upcoming action film 'Victory'. The actor was set to play the role of the legendary late musician Yoo Jae Ha in 'Our Seasons', a music film inspired by the real lives of the late musicians Yoo Jae Ha and Kim Hyun Sik.



However, due to the global COVID19 pandemic which took a toll on the film industry, Song Joong Ki's upcoming film and drama schedules have been completely thwarted, according to sources. The actor was originally supposed to wrap up filming for his new film 'Bogota' by this summer; however, filming for the production has been postponed indefinitely due to restrictions on overseas traveling. The actor was also slated to begin filming for a TV drama series some time toward the end of 2020/beginning of 2021 (most likely 'Arthdal Chronicles' season 2).



Insiders say that Song Joong Ki will be seeking out potential new TV drama series to participate in for the second half of 2020, hoping to greet viewers sooner than later.

