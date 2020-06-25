7

CSJH The Grace's Sunday to hold her wedding in July

CSJH The Grace's Sunday is officially tying the knot in July. 

According to reports on June 25, Sunday will be holding her official wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul on July 12. The CSJH The Grace member announced she was getting married in November of last year, but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's reported Sunday and her future husband chose to hold a quiet wedding under quarantine as they decided they couldn't postpone the ceremony any longer.

Sunday's fiance is a former model and office worker, and she previously shared photos of her husband-to-be on social media.

Congrats to Sunday and her fiance once again!

