Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Pentagon's Yuto breaks out in 'Basquiat' concept teaser video

Pentagon's Yuto is featured in the latest concept teaser video for "Basquiat".

In the teaser video, Yuto is trapped in a cage and attempts to break out in anger. "Basquiat" is a track from Pentagon's final performance on Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom', which recently wrapped up.

"Basquiat" is dropping on June 30 KST. What do you think of Pentagon's concept?
 

