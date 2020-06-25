Pentagon's Yuto breaks out in 'Basquiat' concept teaser video

Pentagon's Yuto is featured in the latest concept teaser video for "Basquiat".



In the teaser video, Yuto is trapped in a cage and attempts to break out in anger. "Basquiat" is a track from Pentagon's final performance on Mnet's 'Road to Kingdom', which recently wrapped up.



"Basquiat" is dropping on June 30 KST. What do you think of Pentagon's concept?

