Red Velvet's Joy promotes dog adoption on 'Dogs are Incredible'

Red Velvet's Joy promoted dog adoption on 'Dogs are Incredible'.



On June 25, 'Dogs are Incredible' posted the above photo on Instagram along with the message, "Hello, viewers of 'Dogs are Incredible'. This is Joy from Red Velvet. These puppies were rescued from the animal protection center #KARA after staying at a dog breeding factory until a few days ago."



Later, Joy posted on her Instagram, "I'm looking for a warm family that can be a lifelong family of these pretty babies! Please consider carefully and adopt!" SM Entertainment also confirmed she filmed for the show today.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Dogs are Incredible'.