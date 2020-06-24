Bang Si Hyuk's new appearance after losing weight

On June 24, Bang Si Hyuk attended the showcase for Mnet's new survival program 'I-LAND' and posed for the cameras. Reporters noted his new appearance after losing weight.

The chief producer for BTS and Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk is appearing on the show as a general producer. 'I-Land' is being co-produced by CJ ENM and Big Hit, and the program aims to create the next generation of K-pop artists.



Bang Si Hyuk commented, "With autonomy as the basis, we'll help the participants with endless potential develop themselves and skills as artists."



'I-Land' is premiering on June 26 at 11 PM KST.