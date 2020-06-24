Check out the release schedule for Jung Se Woon's 1st full album, '24 Part 1'

Sing/song-writer Jung Se Woon is coming soon with the first part of his 1st full album, '24'!

According to the summery release schedule image below, official teasers for Jung Se Woon's '24 Part 1' begin on June 27 with a tracklist. Afterward, the singer will follow up with a week-long '24-Log' teaser series, followed by concept images, an MV teaser, album preview, and more. Jung Se Woon's '24 Part 1' is set for release via various online platforms on July 14 at 6 PM KST.



What type of songs do you want to hear from Jung Se Woon's 1st full album?

