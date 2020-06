Baek Ah Yeon is the queen of vibes in her latest teaser images for release 'Looking For Love'.

The gorgeous and talented solo artist has so much left to show her audience, and these latest pictures illustrate her growth since her days competing as a contestant on 'Kpop Star 1'.





Check out all the pictures below and stay tuned for more news regarding Baek Ah Yeon's release on June 16.