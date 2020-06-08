Fans amused and charmed by TWICE Jihyo's ending expression to 'MORE & MORE'

Fans are amused and highly charmed by TWICE Jihyo's aegyo and bright energy while performing on stage.

A recently popular community post highlighted a lost moment that many fans are glad that they saw. The clip shows the spunky leader shooting a quick and genuinely happy wink towards the crowd. Although the broadcast footage of the show didn't capture this moment, fans stated they were happy to see the clip online at the very least, saying:





"How lovable!"



"LOLLLLL"

"Jihyo!!!

"This is so refreshing."

"Oh, this is so cute."

"This is crazy, how cute she is."

"Jihyo is seriously so lovable."

What do you think of Jihyo's adorable smile?