ASTRO reveal more details on their first online concert, '2020 ASTRO Live on WWW'

Tickets for ASTRO's first online "ontact" concert - the '2020 ASTRO Live on WWW' - go on sale next week!

According to Fantagio Music on June 11, the '2020 ASTRO Live on WWW' will be broadcast globally online this June 28 at 3 PM KST. The group will be partnering up with streaming service 'Kiswe Mobile' to launch a special page dedicated to the concert's broadcast, closer to the date of the show.

The '2020 ASTRO Live on WWW' encompasses the theme "Wherever, Whenever, Whatever", bringing fans a special online concert experience by showcasing never-before-performed songs, plus more.

Tickets for ASTRO's upcoming online concert go on sale via Melon Ticket on June 16 for official fan club members, and on June 18 for the general public. Check out the main poster for the '2020 ASTRO Live on WWW', below!

