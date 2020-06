AB6IX is ready to come back again.

The group was originally supposed to come back with 'VIVID' on June 8th. However, after Youngmin's drunk driving scandal and his leave from the group, AB6IX had to inevitably delay their release by re-recording and re-filming all their material. They are finally ready to come back again.



It looks like the new release date is set for June 29th, so stay tuned.