Netizens vote V as the celebrity most likely to have been popular since he was young

Netizens voted V as the 'popular kid'.

DC Inside ran a poll asking, "Which celebrity do you think had a lot of friends since they were young?" from June 14th to June 20th. 16,374 netizens voted, and V took 7,236 (44.4%) of the votes. He is well known for his various friends, including actors such as Sung Dong Il and Ha Ji Won as well as his Wooga Family.

Actor Kim Nam Gil ranked #2 with 5,675 votes (34.7%), and Super Junior's Heechul wrapped up the top 3 with 841 (5.1%) of the votes. Others rank include Jo Jung Suk, Girl's Day's Hyeri, and Park Na Rae.

Do you agree with the results?