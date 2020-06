Whoever said tracklists had to be in the format of images?

Not Hwa Sa! She's brought a unique tracklist video for her fans for her 1st solo mini-album 'María'. The almost-15 minute video shows her talking about all the tracks and all the love she has for all of them. The album will include "Nobody Else", "Maria", "Kidding", "Why", "I'm Bad Too", and "LMM".

Check out the video below.