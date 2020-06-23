Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Lee Jin Hyuk, & Kim Woo Seok reportedly set for new variety together

According to an exclusive report on June 23, idols Kim Jae Hwan, Jung Se Woon, Lee Jin Hyuk, and Kim Woo Seok will be working with host Defconn in a new variety program!

Titled 'Boys' Mental Camp' (working titled), the upcoming variety program will analyze the mentalities of these overworked idols, who have endured rigorous survival programs, various auditions, and countless hours of promotions.

Viewers can especially look forward to the unique chemistry between ell-known friends Kim Jae Hwan and Jung Se Woon of 'Produce 101' season 2, joined by UP10TION members and former 'Produce X 101' contestants Lee Jin Hyuk and Kim Woo Seok.

'Boys' Mental Camp' is reportedly set to air some time in August, via online streaming platform WAVVE.

