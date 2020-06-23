Actress Soo Ae in talks to star in 'Now, We're Breaking Up' after 4 years away from small screen

Actress Soo Ae is in talks to star in the drama 'Now, We're Breaking Up' after 4 years away from the small screen.



On June 23, media outlets reported Soo Ae would be starring in the upcoming drama series, and her label Huayi Brothers Entertainment clarified, "Soo Ae is considering an offer to appear in the drama 'Now, We're Breaking Up'."



'Now, We're Breaking Up' tells the story of a couple's breakup, and it's set to be directed by Lee Gil Bok, who wrote the dramas 'My Love from the Star', 'Vagabond', and 'Dr. Romantic'. If cast, Soo Ae will be taking on the role of Ha Young Eun, a confident and independent woman who heads a fashion company's design team.



She last starred in the 2016 drama 'Sweet Stranger and Me'. Stay tuned for updates on 'Now, We're Breaking Up'.

