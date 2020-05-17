18

Posted by jennywill

YG Entertainment makes announcement about BLACKPINK's June comeback

YG Entertainment has both good and bad news for BLACKPINK fans. 

In a post titled merely 'About BLACKPINK's full album', YG Entertainment explained that the girls were currently done recording over 10+ new songs for their first full album. They will be dropping a pre-release song in June, and then release a second new song in either July or August. Then, the news that BLINKs were waiting most of all - the girls' full album will drop in September. 

So while BLINKs will have to wait until September for the full album, they'll still get releases in June and July. Stay tuned for more on BLACKPINK's comeback!

gookr1,136 pts 15 minutes ago 1
15 minutes ago

im glad blinks are getting a full album, but the fact y'all had to wait what almost 4 years, thats crazy. like thats so rude to the fandom

3

taehyungsmullet100 pts 10 minutes ago 1
10 minutes ago

of course yg pushed it back again omfg



but 10+ songs??? amazing cant wait

