According to JYP Entertainment on May 27, pre-orders for TWICE's upcoming 9th mini album 'More & More' have officially surpassed 500,000 copies!

This marks the highest number of pre-order albums ever in TWICE's career, setting a new record for the group. The number also earns TWICE the title of half-million-sellers with their upcoming mini album, even before the album's release date later on June 1.

