Red Velvet's Yeri & TWICE's Nayeon surprise fans on Instagram live

On May 27, Red Velvet's Yeri surprised her fans by going live on Instagram!

What caught the attention of fans even more was that during the live, Yeri's good friend TWICE's Nayeon also popped up and joined in!

Although Nayeon hesitated to talk about the reason why the two were together at first, after getting permission from Yeri, the two good friends revealed that they are recording for Yeri's upcoming reality show, 'Yeri Bang'!

The two even showed a glimpse of the script to be used during this recording, which indicated that the recording was for 'Yeri Bang' episode 2. Yeri then added on that Nayeon would be the first official guest of 'Yeri Bang', set to premiere this June 8 via 'Dum Dum Studio's YouTube.

Check out some moments from Yeri and Nayeon's short live, below!

yeri and nayeon saying that she’s guesting on yeri bang 🥺🥺 they’re so cute pic.twitter.com/hmS0rZMqjr — søphie & (@baechurene_) May 27, 2020