4

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Which MONSTA X member opens up the least to his groupmates?

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X revealed which member opens up the least to the other groupmates.

On the May 27th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', the MONSTA X members featured as guests to promote their latest album 'Fantasia X'. During the Q&A segment, DJ Kim Shin Young asked I.M"Which member do you think would not say anything if he won the lottery?"

After a bit of thought, I.M responded, "First, it wouldn't be me. I would totally tell the members." He then picked Shownu, explaining, "Shownu hyung doesn't usually open up that much. That's why I think he wouldn't say anything if he won the lottery."

Shownu admitted, "I thought about it, and I don't think I would say anything if I wasn't asked." Did you expect Shownu?

In other news, MONSTA X dropped their music video for "Fantasia".

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Shownu
0 1,063 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND