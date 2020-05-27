Which MONSTA X member opens up the least to his groupmates?

MONSTA X revealed which member opens up the least to the other groupmates.



On the May 27th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', the MONSTA X members featured as guests to promote their latest album 'Fantasia X'. During the Q&A segment, DJ Kim Shin Young asked I.M, "Which member do you think would not say anything if he won the lottery?"



After a bit of thought, I.M responded, "First, it wouldn't be me. I would totally tell the members." He then picked Shownu, explaining, "Shownu hyung doesn't usually open up that much. That's why I think he wouldn't say anything if he won the lottery."



Shownu admitted, "I thought about it, and I don't think I would say anything if I wasn't asked." Did you expect Shownu?



In other news, MONSTA X dropped their music video for "Fantasia".