TOMORROW x TOGETHER gaze up at the stars in 2nd set of 'Eternity' concept photos

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have released their second set of fairytale-like concept photos for their 3rd mini album, 'Dream Chapter: Eternity'.

The 'Starboard' version concept photos consist of the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members gazing up at the stars in their own planetarium, as well as a cozy series of pajama versions. You can visit the boys' official comeback website here for the TXT members' individual teaser photos.



What story do you think TOMORROW x TOGETHER will have to tell in 'Dream Chapter: Eternity'? The full album is set for release this May 18 at 6 PM KST!

