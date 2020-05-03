7

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

TOMORROW x TOGETHER gaze up at the stars in 2nd set of 'Eternity' concept photos

AKP STAFF

TOMORROW x TOGETHER have released their second set of fairytale-like concept photos for their 3rd mini album, 'Dream Chapter: Eternity'. 

The 'Starboard' version concept photos consist of the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members gazing up at the stars in their own planetarium, as well as a cozy series of pajama versions. You can visit the boys' official comeback website here for the TXT members' individual teaser photos. 

What story do you think TOMORROW x TOGETHER will have to tell in 'Dream Chapter: Eternity'? The full album is set for release this May 18 at 6 PM KST!

  1. TXT
0 320 Share 78% Upvoted
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi is coming back soon
15 hours ago   35   24,007

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND